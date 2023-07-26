Teenager who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 1 year in prison (he got off easy due to age and remorse)

A Georgia high school student who broke into the U.S. Capitol, attacked a police officer, and sat in former Vice President Mike Pence's chair on the Senate floor was sentenced to just one year in prison today — a more lenient sentence than the judge had originally considered after factoring in the young man's age and remorse.

Bruno Joseph Cua, 18 years old at the time, had driven to Washington D.C. with his parents, according to AP News. After attending Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally, he joined the riots, stormed the Capitol building armed with pepper spray and a baton, and kicked in Capitol doors as he tried to intimidate staffers. But now, at age 21 and facing prison time, his attitude before the sentencing turned to one of regret, expressing shame for his part in the "attack on democracy."

"Everything that day was just one terrible decision after another," he told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss. And after receiving his one-year sentence (plus three years of supervised release), he said he was "scarred to my core."

From AP News: