New Red Dead Redemption logo spotted on Rockstar Games' website, stirring remake rumors

Although rumors of Rockstar revisiting their 2010 opus Red Dead Redemption have been swirling for some time now, bolstered by leaks and Korean ratings boards, it seems to have gone from just that – a rumor – to something more concrete. A new entry has been added to Rockstar Games' website for one 'Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver.)', complete with a new logo.

Rockstar's new site update, live an hour ago, added a new reference within the games list.



"Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)"



Codename:

– RDR1RSP (RDR1 Remaster SP?)



New logo below#reddeadredemption pic.twitter.com/MbzmnieMlo — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 27, 2023

It seems they're wisely moving away from the 'Definitive Edition' branding attached to their last underwhelming batch of remasters. The new Red Dead Redemption could be either a remake or a remaster, but cut content from RDR2 and notes made by the Korean ratings board point toward the former – let's just hope it actually hits PC this time.