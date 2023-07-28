Black man living in nice Georgia neighborhood now routinely films white neighbors asking him what he's doing there

Anthony Gibson lives in a nice neighborhood in Newnan, Georgia, which includes a lake stocked with fish. The neighborhood is named "Springwater Plantation." Gibson is black. His white neighbors constantly ask him what he's doing there, especially when he's using the lake.

In the July 11 video, Gibson sat with two Black female friends when a white resident named Tanya Petty told him that the lake was for "residents only," and that she would take down his license plate to report him to local authorities. By the end of the day, Gibson said he and his friends were approached a total of four times that day by residents asking him if he lived in the community.

Gibson has a permit to fish at the lake, which is there to be fished at, and is fished at regularly by white residents. In fact, it was other people using the lake who first challenged him.