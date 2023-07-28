Skittles launches new Mustard flavor

To celebrate the upcoming National Mustard Day on August 5, Skittles has teamed up with French's Mustard to produce a new limited edition, Mustard-flavored Skittles. The condiment company had this to say about the marketing partnership:

This National Mustard Day, we've created a confectionary classic that lives

at the intersection of condiment and candy: Mustard SKITTLES®. We've added our own flavorful shade of yellow to this fun-sized staple, crafting a sweet and savory treat that's sure to tang up your taste buds. SKITTLES® is a candy that needs no introduction, but deserves a lot of love. That's why when they hopped on board to combine their candy with our tang, we were over the moon. Then we tasted them and shot right through it. Few partnerships make sense. This one truly does not, which means it absolutely does.

There are two ways to get your hands on Mustard-flavored Skittles, if that's the sort of thing that you would like to do to yourself. You can enter your information for a free online giveaway contest from French's, or attend one of several in-person events next week: July 31 at Ponce City Market in Atlanta; August 2 at City Center in Washington DC; or August 5 at Hudson River Park in New York.

While I'm disappointed that there will be no events close to me, I have entered into the contest, for the sake of journalistic integrity. I can't write about this shit without actively trying to consume this, ya know?