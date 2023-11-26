Candy squished in hydraulic press

If you've never experienced the deeply satisfying sight of candy getting squished in a hydraulic press, now is your chance. This video has opened me up to the world of candy compressing experiments, and I have been in procrastination-heaven watching them.

Why does all the candy look even more appealing to me after it's been pressed into a compacted rainbow ribbon of sugar?

I would like to purchase some hydraulically pressed candy, please (everything besides the gummy hamburgers- those don't look too appetizing).