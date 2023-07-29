Final Fantasy XIV's newest expansion revealed

Any MMO lives and dies on the quality and quantity of the seasonal content it's able to release, and Final Fantasy XIV is certainly no exception. Every new release brings higher stakes and stunning locales, but it seems the team are making a conscious step away from the dark, grim-faced stories of the last few expansions (not to mention Final Fantasy XVI) with the newly revealed Dawntrail, which is billed as a 'summer vacation' for players.

It seems that the Warriors of Light will finally be able to catch a break without having to save the world every five seconds – and if anyone deserves a vacation, it's them.