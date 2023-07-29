It's a strange time for video game crossovers. Shaggy can beat up Superman. You can play as Goku wielding an assault rifle in Fortnite. Nicolas Cage can hide from Freddy Krueger in Dead by Daylight. Antony Starr's Homelander is going to be a DLC character in the new Mortal Kombat. And Call of Duty, never one to be outdone, has recently revealed that music icon Nicki Minaj is going to be playable in multiplayer mode Warzone, complete with sparkly pink gun.

Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty 🩷 pic.twitter.com/CFYwhjWfUL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

It's not the first collaboration of its kind – both members of Run the Jewels were playable in Gears of War 4 all the way back in 2016, for instance – but given how prolific and visible both parties involved here are, it feels like a landmark all the same.

Only a few more years until pop culture is a huge homogenous blob consisting entirely of crossovers, callbacks and multiverses, I'm sure.