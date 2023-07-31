Urban climber falls to death from Hong Kong skyscraper

French builderer Remi Lucidi was found dead today on a patio in Hong Kong and is believed to have fallen from a skyscraper while attempting his latest climb.

Police said the body of a 30-year-old man believed to have engaged in extreme sports was found on a patio of an apartment block in the city's Mid-Levels area. He was named in local media as Lucidi, who had gained a large social media following under the name "Remi Enigma" as he posted photographs from tall structures around the world. …

The man had entered the apartment block telling security he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor, but instead took the elevator to the 49th and then accessed stairwells on the top floor.

Police said he knocked on the window of a penthouse apartment on the 68th floor at about 7.30pm local time (1230 BST) on Thursday, asking to be let in. A domestic worker inside told police she had been suspicious and ignored him, and he had eventually moved away.