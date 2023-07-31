Elon Musk's brightly-lit X sign more than just an eyesore

The new X sign adorning the headquarters of the artist formerly known as Twitter may be worse than we had initially speculated.

Not only does it look like something you'd see adorning a post-apocalyptic bandit chief's stronghold, it apparently also lights up and strobes, much to the chagrin of the apartments located literally right across the street.

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Imagine trying to get a night's sleep with Elon's exercise in penile compensation flashing right outside your window. With any luck, it won't last long thanks to Elon's inability to play ball with literally any regulatory body under the sun, and Chris will finally be able to get his eight hours.