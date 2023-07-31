Hangzhou zoo in China insists its sun bears are not people in costumes

Footage of a bear standing on its hind legs led to speculation that Hangzhou zoo was garbing humans in bear suits to fool visitors. The zoo insists this is not the case, reports The Guardian, and that its bears are actual bears and that's just what sun bears do.

In an audio recording circulating on WeChat, a spokesperson for the zoo said the animal was real and that such deception would not happen at a state-run facility. He also noted that in the 40C (104F) summer temperature, a human in a fur bear suit "would not last more than a few minutes before collapsing". A zoo employee said visits were being arranged for reporters on Monday to see the bears.

Here's the footage, so you can bear witness to the truth: