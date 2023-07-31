YouTuber cooks microwave curry in lava

London-based YouTuber Max Fosh is nothing if not daring, whether he's sneaking into security conventions or entering a bodybuilding competition with nothing but his pasty British self.

Far riskier than either of these, however, is his newest stunt: traveling to Iceland to cook a frozen curry in an actively erupting volcano.

Regardless of your feelings on why he's undertaking this monumental task (for 'bland food lovers everywhere', in typical British fashion), it's probably the most danger anyone has ever been in preparing a boxed curry – unless you're lactose intolerant, in which case you face an entirely different kind of eruption.