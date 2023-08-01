The fantastic 3D art of Miroslav Fek

Mifekron (@miroslav_fek on Instagram) makes 3D art about imaginary critters.

I love this little animated guy. It looks as if it has come from the strange oceans of another planet. The tiny eggs in its tummy pouch are so much fun.

These bionic crab-like critters are too cool. I wish I had one as a pet. The little fans in the center of their faces look like they'd chop a finger or two off, though.

The fluorescent colors and imagination behind all of these creature designs bring me great joy. I'm so glad to have stumbled upon this artist's enthralling work.