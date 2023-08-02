Donald Trump predicted his felony charges and possible criminal trials in 2016 (video)

Former game show host Donald Trump had it right in 2016 when he predicted the grim predicament the U.S. now faces as the 2024 elections loom before us.

"We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial," the soothsayer warned. "It would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government."

"She is likely to be under investigation for many years," Trump continued, mixing up his pronouns. "And also it will probably end up, in my opinion, in a criminal trial." (See video below, posted by The Lincoln Project.)

If this isn't a classic case of narcissistic projection (using Hillary Clinton as his target), I don't know what is.

Every accusation was a prediction. pic.twitter.com/YaFeY2RLxT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 2, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock