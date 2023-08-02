LAPD suspect that a man found stuffed in a barrel is probably the victim of foul play

LAPD isn't ruling out the series of events where Javonnta Murphy, a 32-year-old man, slipped and fell into a barrel and, in climbing out, somehow sealed the lid and rolled into Malibu lagoon, but its more likely that someone was up to no good. Thank goodness we have these guys around when a house full of fireworks needs to be ignited.

LA Times:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the man as Javonnta Murphy. But coroner's officials have given no other details about the cause and manner of death, which is under investigation by Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that because the barrel was sealed and the man inside it was naked, the death is likely a case of foul play.

While Murphy's death was listed as occurring Monday, exactly when he died and how long he been in the 55-gallon drum is still under investigation.