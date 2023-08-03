Cop caught beating a black man on video is acquitted

Prepare to be shocked: in Louisiana, a cop was just acquitted for beating a black man with a flashlight, and breaking his jaw. The incident was caught on tape, and the officer was indicted, but a jury was somehow convinced this was justified. Nothing in the article sounds like the victim was resisting, while it does appear the officer in question was not one of the first responders and had shown up "looking to get involved."

The composition of the jury is not noted.

