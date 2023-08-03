North Korea responds to UN over runaway soldier Travis King

North Korea has finally responded to the United Nations regarding Travis King, the American soldier who crossed into the country from South Korea last month. But just barely.

"I can confirm that the DPRK has responded to United Nations Command, but I don't have any substantial progress to read out," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said at a press conference, referring to North Korea's official name Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In other words, North Korea has acknowledged that King is in their custody, but said nothing about the soldier's well being.

From ABC News: