Royal Mail issues Discworld stamps

The characters of Terry Pratchett's Discworld setting are to grace stamps issue from the Royal Mint, featuring artwork by Paul Kidby. You can pre-order them (and various other collectibles) now.

oyal Mail has today revealed eight Special Stamps they are issuing to celebrate Terry Pratchett's Discworld series, making the 40th anniversary of The Colour of Magic, his first book in the series. The stamps can be pre-ordered today, and will be available for general purchase as of 10 August 2023. Fans can get their hands on stamps featuring Rincewind, The Librarian, Granny Weatherwax, Sam Vimes, and Great A'Tuin, as well as specially commissioned artworks of Death and Mort, Tiffany Aching and Moist von Lipwig, all of which are by Terry's illustrator of choice for the Discworld series, Paul Kidby.

Kidby: "It has been a huge honour to illustrate this set of stamps to commemorate 40 years of Discworld. I am delighted to finally be able to tell people about it as it has been a big secret to keep! It's a wonderful celebration of Terry's ongoing legacy and continued popularity."