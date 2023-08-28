Stamps to add calendars, to-do lists, rulers and headers to your notebooks

If you have a favorite journal or notebook but it doesn't come with calendars–or, perhaps, the makers charge a silly amount of money for a "professional" version that does–the Nombre Mizushima calendar stamp adds it. And, of course, there's the whole manual-artisanal frisson of pounding stuff with a large rubber stamp slathered in an ink of your own choosing.

Use this clever modular stamp to add monthly calendars to the pages of your notebooks. The days of the month are divided into separate columns so that you can arrange them to match the layout of any month of any year. The 29th, 30th, and 31st days can also be removed individually depending on the month.

It may also be used to defend your home or workplace from intruders: "the corners of the metal base of the stamp are sharp, so be careful when handling it."

The seller also has various other fixed stamps for upgrading and customizing notebooks, such as to-do/task lists, rulers and page headers.