Upgrade to a pen before school starts with this Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: The Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets is a great way to take notes on your iPad or tablet and give your keyboard a much-needed break. It's now price dropped to only $35.97 (reg. $99.95) as part of our Back-to-School Sale, but only until August 13 at 11:59 pm Pacific!

The love/hate relationship between you and your bulky laptop is strong. We all love to have the world at our fingertips but hate that it comes at the cost of our backs and shoulders. A tablet is a great alternative, but you'll need a little help taking notes as efficiently as you would on a computer.

If you're digging the idea of bringing the pen back in style (we are too), the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets is a great way to keep stylin'. Fortunately, it's now dropped to only $35.97 (reg. $99.95) as part of our Back-to-School Sale, but only until August 13 at 11:59 pm Pacific!

Designed with little to no lag time and palm rejection technology, the pen is an amazing alternative to trying to scratch everything in a notepad or breaking every one of your fingers trying to type a novel. The pen isn't just for notes, with a 1.2mm fine tip, it's also amazing for artists and folks who need a clean line every now and then without worrying that your hand is going to smudge up the whole thing.

Some other nifty features include three power indicator lights so you can check the power status, on and off button, and magnetic absorption, so you never lose your new buddy.

When you're ready to give it a rest, the pen supports magnetic charging. in just one charging hour you'll get up to 20 hours of use for all of your jotting enjoyment.

See why the folks in our store gave it 4.9/5 stars. Grab the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets for only $35.97 (reg. $99.95), with no coupon needed. Hurry, this back-to-school deal ends August 13 at 11:59 pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.