Speak 37+ languages with these Translation Earbuds, now $99.97 during our Back to School sale

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Traveling to a new country? Trying to pick up a new language? Whatever the reason, if language immersion is your goal, the Translation Earbuds from Mymanu CLIK S are a must-have. They offer real-time speech-to-speech translation in over 37 languages! Right now, they're on sale for only $99.97, but make sure to hurry, as this price drop ends August 13.

The start of the school year is around the corner, but education isn't just for incoming students. It's always a good time to pick up a new skill — especially if it's a skill that can help you get a job, make friends, travel the world, and improve your brain health, which are just some of the benefits of learning a new language. (Yes, picking up a second language has been linked to more effective brain function, per Cambridge University!).

You can make all that happen with these Award-winning Translation Earbuds from Mymanu CLIK S. These Bluetooth earbuds have a built-in language translation to help you communicate in over 37 languages! And while they're typically priced at $157, they're now on sale for only $99.97. No coupons needed! It's all courtesy of our Back-to-School sale, running through August 13, which offers incredible price drops on the top educational items you need

Here's how it works: When you wear these earbuds, you can "listen" to what other people say, then translate it to hear a recording or see the text of what they said in your native tongue. You can then respond to them and have the earbuds emit audio of you speaking in the foreign language or display text of what you said.

It makes getting around foreign countries easier and allows you to build connections with people all over the world. It also can help you pick up a new language, as you pay attention to the way the translation works. No wonder these earbuds have received CES and Red Dot awards, and even been featured at the CES Innovation Awards, which honors technological breakthroughs, multiple times

More to know: These earbuds are wireless, and will last up to 30 hours between charges. They come with memory foam ear tips in multiple sizes so you can find the most comfortable fit for you (hey, that's a must if you're wearing them for 30 hours!). You can also use these headphones to listen to music, answer calls, and even send texts, so they have plenty of functions.

Traveling has never been less intimidating. Explore the globe with confidence, enhance your foreign language skills, and go learn with the Translation Earbuds from Mymanu CLIK S, available now for only $99.97. But make sure to hurry: This price drop only lasts through August 13.

Prices subject to change.