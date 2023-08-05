A 46-foot-long inflatable index finger once loomed over the Nuremberg Airport

Popkin

This 46 foot long inflatable index finger once loomed over Germany's Nuremberg Airport. According to the caption of this photo, In 1971, this finger was installed as a way to remind pilots which way to take off. 

A giant finger telling airplanes which way to fly seems like something out of a cartoon universe. I'd be quite worried if I were in a plane with a pilot who needed this sculpture in order to remember where to go.

I'm sure people had many nsfw jokes to make about this particular inflatable. I can imagine many silly photos people must have taken while standing next to it.