I love this self balancing homemade toy. This little guy does much more than stay upright after being pushed over. The small metal man can spin in circles and rock back and forth all at once while holding onto a U-shaped pole.
I like how it looks as if the toy is taking tiny little steps as it spins and wobbles from one leg to the other. It's so much fun to watch.
From Instagram:
"This self-balancing homemade toy is designed with the center of gravity positioned below the pivot point, which creates restoring torque and ensures stable equilibrium"