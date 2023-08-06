Survival horror hit Dead by Daylight gets Alien crossover DLC

Coming hot off the heels of a Nicolas Cage collaboration, which saw the actor – just him, not even playing a character – added to its already star-studded roster, asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight is launching into yet another big-name tie-in. In the latest step of its seemingly endless quest to include every horror icon ever, from Pinhead to Freddy Krueger, the game's next big DLC will be themed around the Alien movies, featuring a playable Xenomorph, a Nostromo map, and more than likely Ellen Ripley as well (as most DLCs include both a killer and a survivor).

The suffocating silence of outer space pushes resolve beyond its limits.



Dead by Daylight: Alien. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5nofJXm16m — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) August 1, 2023

It could also be a major upset that gives us Jonesy the cat as a playable character instead, however – anything is possible!