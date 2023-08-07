Mike Pence sasses a MAGA fan, then backpedals with high praise for his haters (video)

It's known that repressed rage can lead to sudden outbursts, and the churchy Mike Pence is having a hard time with it. His latest flare-up occurred at a useless campaign event over the weekend, where he was badgered by MAGA folk still angry at the former VP for spoiling Trump's grand scheme of a fascist takeover.

"That's a traitor!" someone shouted. "You're a sellout," said another. "Why didn't you uphold the constitution?!"

"I upheld the constitution," Pence said, a bit defensively. And then he couldn't help himself, turning around to shout, "Read it!" Oops. The trailing candidate, remembering his lot in life, then managed to get a hold of himself, keeping the rest of it — "You moron!" — to himself. (See video below, posted by Kesey Walsh.)

After he calmed down, he realized in horror what he'd done — sassing a Trump voter — and immediately backpedaled. At a town hall shortly after his knee-jerk retort, when asked about Trump's violent MAGA fans, he said, "I know the people of this movement — whether they support me or not, [they] are the best people in this country." And so the cycle of anger and repression continues.

