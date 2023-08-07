Mitch McConnell faces boos and calls to retire in Kentucky

US Senator and a large part of the reason things are so bad in the US, Mitch McConnell was booed and jeered in his home state, last Saturday. After having stolen the Supreme Court for Republicans, McConnell has gone on to modestly disagree with his Republican kingpin Donald Trump over staging an insurrection and lost the support of much of the MAGA right.

NBC News:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was met with jeers from the crowd while delivering remarks in his home state at the annual "Fancy Farm Picnic" on Saturday.

In widely circulated video clips on social media, the crowd is heard booing and chanting "retire" and "lost the Senate" as McConnell, who has long been a target of criticism from his party's right wing, especially after he turned on former President Donald Trump, said that he and his wife, Elaine, are "excited to be back" at the event featuring Democratic and Republican speakers.

"My friends, I'll be honest, it's not hard for Republicans to look good these days," McConnell said amid boos.

McConnell did not acknowledge the jeers from the crowd throughout his speech. He criticized Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who sat behind him during his remarks and is up for re-election this year, for Covid-19 restrictions.