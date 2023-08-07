Zoom ironically tells employees they need to come back to the office

Now that the post-Covid work-at-home trend is in full force, Zoom is having second thoughts when it comes to office policies of its own company — it is now telling most of its 7,400 employees to return to the office, at least part time.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office, need to be on site two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom," a company spokesperson said, via The New York Times. In other words, if an employee lives within 50 miles of a Zoom office, they need to show up in person at least twice a week — which is part of the company's new return-to-office policy they are about to implement.

Ironically, discussing the new plan with employees last week took place over Zoom.

From NYT: