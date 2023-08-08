Caught by their own bodycams NYPD agrees to pay $13 million for abusing anti-police protestors

NYPD is tossing some taxpayer funds around to pay for wrongfully arresting people who were protesting police abuses, but they aren't admitting they did anything wrong. NYPD famously settles claims of abuse for vast amounts of money paid for by the people they abuse. It is a great system for them.

All the footage of people being unjustly pepper sprayed or far worse means nothing except the City budget takes another hit.

TechDirt: