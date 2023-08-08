Learn how to be as charming as a loser using the new DeSantis Method! (video)

Have you ever wondered how to go from being a presidential candidate to not being a presidential candidate in no time at all? If so, you've come to the right place.
"You can't go wrong with the DeSantis Method," says a new ad for a Ron DeSantis-style charm school that will teach you how to be as riveting as an angry Florida man, as friendly as a sugar-deprived food cop, and as congenial as a presidential candidate who scolds his own audience. You will also learn how to instantly lower your popularity with simple steps, such as using your hand as a tissue during a meet 'n' greet, berating anyone who tries to talk to you at an event, and announcing how late it is when the clock hand strikes 7:15pm.
To find out more on how to sabotage your presidential dreams, simply watch the video below, brought to you by the Lincoln Project.
Front page thumbnail image: Leonard Zhukovsky / shutterstock.com