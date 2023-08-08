Learn how to be as charming as a loser using the new DeSantis Method! (video)

Have you ever wondered how to go from being a presidential candidate to not being a presidential candidate in no time at all? If so, you've come to the right place.

"You can't go wrong with the DeSantis Method," says a new ad for a Ron DeSantis-style charm school that will teach you how to be as riveting as an angry Florida man, as friendly as a sugar-deprived food cop, and as congenial as a presidential candidate who scolds his own audience. You will also learn how to instantly lower your popularity with simple steps, such as using your hand as a tissue during a meet 'n' greet, berating anyone who tries to talk to you at an event, and announcing how late it is when the clock hand strikes 7:15pm.

To find out more on how to sabotage your presidential dreams, simply watch the video below, brought to you by the Lincoln Project.

Charming! Friendly! Confident! You can't go wrong with the DeSantis Method!™ pic.twitter.com/8epjdZkAg0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 8, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Leonard Zhukovsky / shutterstock.com