The a cappella artist turning pop hits into science lessons

For the past 10 years, Tim Blais has been producing a cappella parodies of hit songs, replacing the original lyrics with science-based ones.

"The Science of Love" (a send-up of Queen's 1976 "Somebody to Love") describes the physiological changes that take place in humans who fall in love. ("Kissing for just 10 seconds swaps sex hormones, enzymes, traces of DNA and 80 million bacteria.")

"Puffed Up Cores" (based on 2011's "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People) is about a black hole warning regular stars with their puffed-up cores to avoid its gravity pull.

Check out his other scientifically minded song parodies here.

[via Metafilter]