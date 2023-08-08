Woman finds a dog in her floor during bathroom renovation (video)

Mark Frauenfelder

A Tennessee-based TikToker named Kyndal Bret discovered a dog poking its head out of a hole in her bathroom floor during her home renovation. Bret explained in a follow-up video that the dog had likely sought shelter in the crawl space under the house during a storm and gotten stuck. After freeing the dog, Bret provided her with food, water, and a temporary bed in her garage. The dog, named Lulu, was eventually reunited with her owner.

WHAT DO I DO

Pov: you watch my stories

In followup videos, Bret explained how her husband went under the crawlspace to free the inquisitive critter.

Replying to @Jess ✨ mystery dog update!

Replying to @Meadow Shilliday #greenscreenvideo SHES HOME

