Woman finds a dog in her floor during bathroom renovation (video)

A Tennessee-based TikToker named Kyndal Bret discovered a dog poking its head out of a hole in her bathroom floor during her home renovation. Bret explained in a follow-up video that the dog had likely sought shelter in the crawl space under the house during a storm and gotten stuck. After freeing the dog, Bret provided her with food, water, and a temporary bed in her garage. The dog, named Lulu, was eventually reunited with her owner.

In followup videos, Bret explained how her husband went under the crawlspace to free the inquisitive critter.