Haru the bull – raised among dogs, and now he acts like one too

The debate between nature and nurture is hardly a new one, but this video might sway people toward the latter. Haru is a completely normal cow, except for the fact that he's been raised in a home that fosters dogs for long enough that he's picked up on many of their social quirks, including asking for pets and nuzzling his canine family.

Haru's doglike behavior illustrates the unexpected yet heartwarming bond that can form between cows and dogs, traditionally viewed as creatures of entirely different realms.

Seeing him bound around the yard with all the energy of a puppy is heartwarming – and it seems likely that his freshly adopted baby brother, another cow named Mochi, won't be long to follow in his footsteps.

