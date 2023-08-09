Man in Trump hat who threatened President Biden shot dead by FBI

The FBI shot and killed a man while they were trying to arrest him for making threats against President Biden and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr.

Craig Deleeuw Robertson posted the threats on Facebook. Examples of his threats:

THERE IS ONLY ONE CREATURE IN THIS UNIVERSE I HATE MORE THAN JOE BIDEN. ITS LUCIFER, BIDEN'S BROTHER!!!

IN MY DREAM I SEE JOE BIDEN'S BODY IN A DARK CORNER OF A DC PARKING GARAGE WITH HIS HEAD SEVERED AND LYING IN A HUGE PUDDLE OF BLOOD. HOORAH!!!

HEY FBI, YOU STILL MONITORING MY SOCIAL MEDIA? CHECKING SO I CAN BE SURE TO HAVE A LOADED GUN HANDY IN CASE YOU DROP BY AGAIN.

The FBI described Robertson as a white man, "approximately 70-75 years old" who was surveilled "wearing a dark suit (later observed as having an AR-15 style rifle lapel pin attached), a white shirt, a red tie, and a multi-colored (possibly camouflage) hat bearing the word "TRUMP" on the front."

From CNBC: