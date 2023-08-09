Pro golfer has unusual porta potty preference for PGA Tour

Professional golf champion Jon Rahm of Spain has an unusual request for the producers of the PGA Tour.

"I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think," he said. "I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking porta potty on every hole."

CNN reports that "the world No. 3's request may have come as no surprise to Brooks Koepka, who said Rahm went to the bathroom seven times during the final round of his Masters triumph in April."

PGA Tour officials have not yet responded to Rahm's ask.