Work out those back aches and pains with this massage gun

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: This truRelief Impact Therapy Percussive Massage Gun is a handy tool for everyone who just needs some relief from aches and pains. It's here on sale for $29.99.

Bones: breaking. Joints: aching. There's no way to half-step around Father Time, and he's bringing his friend, Cousin Deteriorating Body, with him to give you a dose of reality. There's hope for all of us, and it cost less than a trip to a massage therapist.

If you need sweet, sweet relief from back pain, this at-home massage gun can help. The truRelief is now only $29.99 (reg. $129).

There's a lot to unload with the truRelief. And, because we love it for everyday use, we want to make sure you know about all the bells and whistles. With the ability to increase blood flow, relieve muscle tightness and stress, and even improve post-exercise soreness, everyone in the family will want to give it a go after particularly hectic days.

When you need a little night massage, the truRelief operates with a super quiet motor on all four different speed intensities. for an extra layer of variety, you'll get a full range of heads targeting specific problem areas for greater comfort and mobility. Heck, if you're really good at giving this a go, you may even regain some flexibility, so try a cartwheel or two (or don't—actually, please don't. We all know an ER visit isn't cheap).

When you're all stretched out, you can recharge the battery for up to five hours at a time for when the next pulsating pain erupts. Buying the truRelief is a true love letter to your mind, body, and soul.

Get the truRelief Impact Therapy Percussive Massage Gun for just $29.99 (reg. $129).

Prices subject to change.