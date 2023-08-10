ProPublica releases information on 38 additional billionaire-funded vacations that Clarence Thomas failed to report

Wow, I wish I had billionaire friends! They seem very generous and probably expect nothing because money is just there for them, and they certainly don't want anything. It must be nice!

ProPublica dumped another load of Thomas' steaming corruption.

ProPublica:

At least 38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast.

This accounting of Thomas' travel, revealed for the first time here from an array of previously unavailable information, is the fullest to date of the generosity that has regularly afforded Thomas a lifestyle far beyond what his income could provide. And it is almost certainly an undercount.

While some of the hospitality, such as stays in personal homes, may not have required disclosure, Thomas appears to have violated the law by failing to disclose flights, yacht cruises and expensive sports tickets, according to ethics experts.

Perhaps even more significant, the pattern exposes consistent violations of judicial norms, experts, including seven current and former federal judges appointed by both parties, told ProPublica. "In my career I don't remember ever seeing this degree of largesse given to anybody," said Jeremy Fogel, a former federal judge who served for years on the judicial committee that reviews judges' financial disclosures. "I think it's unprecedented."