Cut recorded 100 people sharing hot takes. Here are a few examples:
- Babies not being able to walk right out of the room like other animals is weird
- Enjoying cereal with ice in it
- Getting butt holes waxed is awesome
- Protecting gun rights
- Birth control controlling women's bodies
- Beyonce is not that great
- 2Pac is not dead
- Peanut soup is disgusting
- Garbage cans should be square not round
- Wanted everyone to get COVID to get it over with
- Anyone in the military is not trustworthy
- Only attracted to people way older than themselves
- The Red Hot Chili Peppers are garbage
- People using Narcan to save overdose victims is bad, let them pass
- Christianity is unnatural for non-Europeans
I agree with at least one of these, but I'm not telling.