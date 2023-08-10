Watch: 100 people share unpopular opinions

Mark Frauenfelder
Cut/YouTube

Cut recorded 100 people sharing hot takes. Here are a few examples:

  • Babies not being able to walk right out of the room like other animals is weird
  • Enjoying cereal with ice in it
  • Getting butt holes waxed is awesome
  • Protecting gun rights
  • Birth control controlling women's bodies
  • Beyonce is not that great
  • 2Pac is not dead
  • Peanut soup is disgusting
  • Garbage cans should be square not round
  • Wanted everyone to get COVID to get it over with
  • Anyone in the military is not trustworthy
  • Only attracted to people way older than themselves
  • The Red Hot Chili Peppers are garbage
  • People using Narcan to save overdose victims is bad, let them pass
  • Christianity is unnatural for non-Europeans

I agree with at least one of these, but I'm not telling.