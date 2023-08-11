Crypto fraudster awaits trial in jail after witness tampering

Samuel Bankman-Fried lost the privilege of being free while he awaits trail for the act of witness tampering twice. Prosecutors point to Bankman-Fried contacting witnesses, using VPNs to evade monitoring, and dishing dirt on his ex-girlfriend/co-conspirator with the press.

CNN:

A federal judge revoked bail for FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried Friday during a bond hearing.

There is probable cause to believe that the defendant has attempted to tamper with witnesses at least twice, US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said.

Kaplan said Friday that a gag order would not be sufficient given Bankman-Fried's repeated toeing of the line.