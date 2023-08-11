This is an image of the farthest star ever detected

Above is a new image of Earendel, the farthest star ever detected, as captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Located approximately 28 billion light-years away from us, Earendel is "more than twice as hot as our Sun, and about a million times more luminous," according to NASA:

Stars as massive as Earendel often have companions. Astronomers did not expect Webb to reveal any companions of Earendel since they would be so close together and indistinguishable on the sky. However, based solely on the colors of Earendel, astronomers think they see hints of a cooler, redder companion star.

Far fucking out.