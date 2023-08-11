"You deserve a f***ing throat to the knife" — Indiana man charged with threatening election worker

A 37-year-old Indiana man is set to stand trial today, accused of leaving a terrifying death threat voicemail for a Michigan election official after the 2020 vote.

Andrew Nickels of Carmel allegedly called the clerk in November 2020 and claimed that "ten million patriots" would "surround you when you least expect it" in a graphic, expletive-laced tirade.

The U.S. Department of Justice published an excerpt from Nickels' alleged voicemail:

"We're watching your… mouth talk about how you think that there's no irregularities… You frauded out America of a real election… Guess what, you're gonna pay for it, you will pay for it… Ten million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they'll be bought out and we'll [expletive] kill you… You will [expletive] pay for your [expletive] lying ass remarks… We will [expletive] take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive] your life, and you deserve a [expletive] throat to the knife… Watch your [expletive] back… watch your [expletive] back."

Nickels faces up to five years behind bars if he is convicted of the federal charge of making a threatening interstate communication.