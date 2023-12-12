CNN's Kaitlan Collins doesn't suffer fools gladly. So when Senator Ron Johnson (MAGA-WI), who is too foolish to know how big of a fool he is, appeared for the interview unprepared to back up his claims, Collins went in for the kill. The good stuff happens in the second part of this transcript:

Kaitlan Collins

I do want to ask about this. Obviously, it's your home state. Ten Republicans who signed paperwork falsely claiming that Trump won there in the 2020 election, have now agreed to withdraw that paperwork, acknowledge that Joe Biden did win the election, and also agree to not serve as an elector in the 2024 election or in any election where Trump is on the ballot. But there is one person who still serves, Robert Spindell, on a state agency that is responsible for administering elections and certifying the results. Do you think that he should resign from that, given the role he played in the fake electoral scheme?

Sen. Ron Johnson

No, again, there was an active court case, there are all kinds of irregularities in Wisconsin in the 2020 election. In order to make sure that that case just wasn't determined to be moot, they had to have an alternate slate of electors, just like Democrats have done repeatedly, in all kinds of different states. There was nothing untoward about what they did. There's nothing illegal about what they did. They were just an alternate slate of electors.

Kaitlan Collins

They were going to court. They had $2.4 million on the line in damages, if they lost this case at trial. That's why they —

Sen. Ron Johnson

I know. They've been [crosstalk] The Democrats have used the civil courts to harass these poor individuals. It's unfortunate, it's a travesty. But that's what Democrats do. They view politics as a bloodsport. It was unfortunate. These folks did nothing different than what many Democrats have done in many states —

Kaitlan Collins

They certainly did, Senator, I mean, there were multiple slates of fake electors, including in your home state. They're acknowledging that they were playing a role in trying to improperly overturn the election. That's what they said they —

Sen. Ron Johnson

They got themselves out of a nuisance lawsuit. They agreed to get to settle a nuisance lawsuit that never should have been brought.

Kaitlan Collins

So you think it's fine —

Sen. Ron Johnson

It's a travesty of justice.

Kaitlan Collins

You think it's fine that someone who who tried to overturn a legitimate election is still on a board —

Sen. Ron Johnson

Democrat electors have done that repeatedly, Democrats have done —

Kaitlan Collins

Which ones?

Sen. Ron Johnson

Democrats have done the same thing. Republicans never tried to criminalize it.

Kaitlan Collins

In Wisconsin there's been fake slates of electors?

Sen. Ron Johnson

No, it's happened in different states.

Kaitlan Collins

Which ones, sir?

Sen. Ron Johnson

I didn't prepared to give you the exact states but it's happened. It's happened repeatedly. It has happened repeatedly. Just go check the books.

Kaitlan Collins

Which books?

Sen. Ron Johnson

[dumbfounded pause] I mean, there have been alternate slates of electors by Democrat electors in our history. Again, I… you didn't… this wasn't what this interview is going to be about. I'll come in and provide you the information but I'm absolutely certain about that.

Kaitlan Collins

I look forward to your office sending that information.