Six MAGA supporters from Nevada, who pretended to be presidential electors in 2020 in a failed bid to overturn the United States government on January 6, 2021, were each charged today with two felony counts.

They face mandatory prison sentences if convicted. Nevada is the third state, following Georgia and Michigan, to charge pro-Trump fake electors with crimes.

The indicted individuals include state party chair Michael McDonald, national committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Clark County Republican Party chair Jesse Law, state party vice chair Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice.

According to The Washington Post, "the felony charges facing each elector are offering a false instrument for filing, a category C felony, and uttering a forged instrument, a category D felony. The first carries a penalty of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The penalty for the second is one to four years and a fine of up to $5,000."