Watch your favorite streaming sites anywhere in the world with this SmartDNS service, now $150 off

TL;DR: Not every piece of the internet is accessible everywhere in the world, which can be a challenge when you're in school working on assignments. That's where KeepSolid SmartDNS comes in — the service allows you to bypass geographic restrictions without impacting loading speeds. While a lifetime subscription typically costs $199, until August 13, you can get it for $49.97.

VPN subscriptions come in handy for many reasons, especially because they allow you to get around the geographic restrictions many websites, especially streaming services have. However, VPNs can seriously slow down your internet speed — not something you want to deal with when you're using your laptop for work. That's no longer an issue with this SmartDNS service.

KeepSolid Smart DNS allows you to bypass geographic restrictions when surfing the web, and since it doesn't encrypt your information, your internet speed is protected. And since there are plenty of sites you need for school or for furthering your own education, KeepSolid Smart DNS is now part of our Back to School sale. Through August 13, a lifetime subscription, typically valued at $199, is now $49.97. No coupons needed!

Here's how it works: When you surf with SmartDNS, it redirects DNS queries through the SmartDNS servers, allowing you to access parts of the internet usually blocked by geographic restrictions. It's especially helpful for streaming sites, as services like HBO, Disney Plus, Peacock, and more tend to offer different shows or are blocked altogether depending on where you are in the world.

As mentioned, your internet will still run quickly and smoothly, as you don't have to worry about encryption slowing you down, like you do when using a VPN service. You can add KeepSolid to an unlimited amount of devices — phones, laptops, tablets — and access it anywhere in the world. no wonder it has 4.3 stars out of 5 on the App Store and was deemed "perfect" by TechRadar!

Whether you love traveling, watching TV, or learning, a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid Smart DNS is sure to come in handy. Get it now through August 13 for only $49.97.

