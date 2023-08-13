This Apple mini 4th Gen and Accessories Bundle is a great way to go mini in style

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: This Apple mini 4th Gen and Accessories Bundle can be your favorite machine for all of life's needs, from school to work and beyond. It's on sale for $199.99 (Reg. $450).

It's 2023 and everything is super small (including the ice caps, but more existential dread for another time). If you're feeling the push to become more compact in your tech, maybe you should listen.

Because you're looking for a new way to see the world on a smaller scale, this Apple mini 4th Gen and Accessories Bundle could help. It's on sale for $199.99 (Reg. $450) and includes the wall charger, charging cable, tempered glass, and a snap-on plastic case.

There's a lot to love in such a mini product. With an Apple A8 1.5GHz processor, iSight camera, and Front-facing HD camera, you can browse, click, buy, and chat by all means necessary in a big way (unless you're not dressed Zoom appropriate, then we can say your camera is broken—we'd do that for you).

Doting a super slim body and a 7.9" color display, it's the perfect size to bring with you on vacation, public transportation, or anywhere else your bulky laptop doesn't cut it. Using 10 full hours of battery life after a full charge, you'll be able to see the world in a brighter, lighter way than you've ever before.

With 128GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, This Apple mini packs a punch in terms of storage. It gives you space for docs, vids, pics, podcasts, screenshots, and anything else you may need to store on your new little buddy.

And, if you're feeling like you could use some tunes throughout your day, the Bluetooth capabilities allow you to pair any listening device and dance, jump, listen, ponder, cry, or laugh in crystal clear sound.

We're feeling the side-eye from the possibility of buying refurbished all the way from here (your poker face is bad, like, really bad). With a Grade B rating, this Apple mini may have light scuffing on the bevel and case or light scratches and dents on the body. However, that doesn't keep it from being up to the Apple standards you know and love.

Grab this Apple mini 4th Gen and Accessories Bundle for just $199.99 (reg. $450) with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.