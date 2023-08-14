Badger menaces woman going down slide

It seems like an eternity ago now, but there was a time when everyone on the internet was scared to death of the honey badger.

Not to be outdone, its distant cousin–the American badger (not to be confused with the adorable European badger)–has taken up the mantle of fighting for the honor of mustelids everywhere by scaring a Utah-based TikToker going down a mountain slide and proving once again that humankind must bow to nature every once in a while.

To be fair, we're the ones who built a giant slide in his habitat and not the other way around – a scare from to time may be well-deserved.