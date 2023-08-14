Dash cam exposes cops conspiring to terrorize and entrap a peaceful protestor

Jonathan Guessford failed to be submissive enough for some Delaware State Police officers. Guessford was exposing the presence of a speed trap ahead with a handmade sign. The police took offense and illegally destroyed the sign. When Guessford flipped them the bird as he drove away, the thin blue line decided it was time to launch a campaign of harassment.

The camera records the cops plotting among themselves, and then later, one officer of the law calls a superior for assistance in covering up their known mismanaged situation and what sounds like a consultation on further harassment. Take a moment to remember these cameras are known to be recording, so these guys are really just that stupid.

Failure to back the blue is not a crime. Especially when there are far too many of these stories.

