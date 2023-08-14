Passenger arrested after threatening to blow up the plane

A plane full of passengers traveling from Australia to Malaysia was two hours into the eight-hour flight today when a gentleman with a backpack threatened to "blow the plane up." The Malaysia Airlines flight turned around and headed back to Sydney.

During the "emergency incident," one of the passengers reportedly tweeted that the aggressive 45-year-old man was "threatening staff and passengers," according to the South Morning China Post.

Fortunately, crew members found no explosives in the backpack, and the man was arrested "without incident." It took about three hours after landing before passengers were able to deboard the plane, while 32 domestic flights were canceled.

