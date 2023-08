Kimberly Winter, 33, has broken the Guinness World Record with the loudest burp by a woman. According to Yahoo! News, her 107.3 decibel belch "was louder than a blender, an electric handheld drill and some motorcycles." Watch below. Her inspiration, she said, came from Homer Simpson and Shrek.

"I just kind of like being loud and proud," Winter said.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)