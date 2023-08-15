Judge with "temper" and many guns surprises himself by shooting wife

A judge in California ended a disagreement with his wife by shooting her dead. The gentleman had 48 firearms and over 26,000 rounds of ammunition in their home, and his son recalls that his father exhibited temper issues when drinking alcohol. The judge exclaimed in disbelief at having slaughtered his wife and let work know not to expect him,

Easy access to guns creates tragedy.

Jezebel:

Upon arrest, per a transcribed portion of body camera footage, Ferguson remarked to police, "Well, I guess I'm done for a while." Court records note that Ferguson also said, "Oh, my God…my son…my son," and, "Oh, man, I can't believe I did this."

The Fergusons' son didn't recall domestic violence in the household when interviewed by investigators but noted that his father showed signs of a temper when under the influence of alcohol. He also made mention of other incidents involving his father's guns in the home—one of which was an accidental discharge, and the other in which his mother had claimed she saw Ferguson with a gun to his head and had to discourage his suicidal ideations.

After Ferguson was taken in custody, a police search of the family's home revealed he owned 48 firearms (rifles, shotguns and handguns) and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors. Ferguson's firearms were all legally owned. He was arrested and swiftly released on $1 million bail, and he's since been charged with three felonies: murder, the discharge of a firearm causing death, and personally using a firearm. If convicted of all three counts, Ferguson faces 40 years to life in prison, according to the DA's office.