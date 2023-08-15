RFK Jr backs Federal abortion ban, and then his campaign says he doesn't

It appears that Democratic Presidential stunt candidate RFK Jr climbed out on a limb, then the anti-semitic climate denier sawed the limb off. Realizing he was about to tumble to the ground, the stable genius's team attempted to re-affix the branch to the tree. After NBC's Ali Vitali repeatedly confirmed with the candidate that he, RFK Jr, did, in fact, support a Federal abortion ban, his campaign tried to walk it back in a typically weird and less-than-convincing manner.

Jezebel:

On Sunday, while in attendance at the Iowa State Fair, RFK Jr. told an NBC reporter that, if elected, he would sign a federal abortion ban that would kick in after the first trimester of pregnancy. Now, his campaign is trying to walk back that statement (which would put him further at odds with the entirety of the Democratic party), claiming he "misunderstood" the question because it was asked "in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall."

Luckily, NBC reporter Ali Vitali has the receipts: a transcript of the interview in which she repeatedly asks the question of whether he would support a federal ban after three months…

…It's interesting that Kennedy himself didn't "clarify" or walk back his comments; his campaign did, probably after being horrified by seeing them reported and understanding that it is impossible to win a Democratic primary as a forced birther. "Today, Mr. Kennedy misunderstood a question posed to him by a NBC reporter in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair," the campaign clarified in its statement released Sunday evening. "Mr. Kennedy's position on abortion is that it is always the woman's right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion."