Watch tabby cat's (very) annoyed reaction every time he hears someone sneeze

Although nobody wants to be around an ill person, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, a lot of people will hide their displeasure when confronted with a cough or a sneeze. But not Oliver, who happens to be a cat.

In fact, the normally sweet kitty will let you know with obvious looks of disgust and teeth-baring grimaces just how annoyed he feels anytime he hears even a hint at being sick. (See video below, posted by catladykarena.)

And comically, according to the cat's TikTok page, the few clips in the video are just some of Oliver's grumpy reactions to her cough-like sneezes collected by her human. And who could blame him?

Front page thumbnail image: DiPres / shutterstock.com